The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly fielding Jalen Reagor trade calls ahead of Week 1 and almost one year to the day after they gave up two picks to the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire the young wideout. The calls are also coming in on the day the Vikings have to trim their roster to 53 players.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport tweeted “A name to watch: The #Vikings have received calls inquiring about the availability of former first-round WR Jalen Reagor, source said. Minnesota traded for him about a year ago.” Rapoport didn't specify which teams were calling about the pass catcher.

The Vikings made their Jalen Reagor trade on August 31, 2022. Minnesota sent a 2023 seventh-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 21st overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Reagor has yet to live up to his draft spot or make the same type of impact several of his Class of 2020 brethren have. The Eagles selected Reagor out of TCU just behind CeeDee Lamb and one spot ahead of his current teammate, Vikings All-Pro WR Justin Jefferson.

In three NFL seasons, Reagor has 72 catches for 799 yards and four touchdowns. Last season with Minnesota, the 24-year-old WR had eight catches for 104 yards and one TD in 17 games.

The news that the Vikings may trade Reagor comes just hours ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Minnesota currently has 12 WRs on the depth chart, including Jefferson, Reagor, Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor, Blake Proehl, Lucky Jackson, Trishton Jackson, Jacob Copeland, K.J. Osborn, Brandon Powell, Thayer Thomas, and Malik Knowles.

The Vikings will have to cut that WR group at least in half before the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday, and trading Reagor could be one good way to help thin that position room before the Vikings' Week 1 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.