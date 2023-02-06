Following a dreadful defensive performance this past season, the Minnesota Vikings have decided on their next defensive coordinator. The Vikings are hiring former Pittsburgh Steelers’ assistant coach Brian Flores to become Minnesota’s new DC, via the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Flores spent one season with the Steelers after serving as the Miami Dolphins head coach from 2019-2021. Flores was one of the most sought after defensive coordinators in this year’s cycle and even received head coaching interviews. But he has decided to accept Minnesota’s offer and will now lead the Vikings’ defense.

Minnesota is in desperate need of a defensive overhaul. This past season, they ranked second-worst in the NFL in total defense, allowing 388.7 yards per game. The Vikings’ pass defense was especially dreadful, ranking 31st in the league by allowing 265.

The Vikings’ defensive woes became even more apparent during the postseason. Minnesota allowed 31 points to the New York Giants in the Divisional Round, getting eliminated from the playoffs with a 31-24 loss.

Brian Flores worked in numerous different defensive roles for the New England Patriots from 2008-2018. After working as an assistant he rose up the ranks to coach the Pats’ safeties from 2012-2015 and linebackers from 2016-2018.

Flores’ tenure with Miami ended on a sour note. However, he is still one of the most well-respected defensive minds in the NFL today. In Minnesota, he will be tasked with rebuilding the Vikings’ abysmal defense.

The Vikings were in need of the perfect fit for their next defensive coordinator. Minnesota believes the answer is Flores. He’ll now have an opportunity to prove how strong he is as a coach while helping the Vikings make some actual noise in the playoffs.