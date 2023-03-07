Minnesota Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn turned into a real-life hero over the weekend when he helped save a man’s life by pulling him out of a burning car in Austin, Texas.

During a recent appearance on Adam Schefter’s podcast, KJ Osborn narrated the incident, saying that he was on an Uber ride to his home after training when he spotted a car that was on fire under a bridge. Together with the driver of his Uber ride and some other people, Osborn managed to take the man out of the car before medical emergency professionals arrived at the scene. Fortunately, the man only suffered minor injuries.

KJ Osborn and the others came in just in time to make the heroic act of saving a man’s life. Judging from the photos of the car, it appears that the situation could have gotten worse if it took a much longer time for people to notice it.

In a Twitter post, KJ Osborn shared that he and “3 absolute heroes helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being a part of in a million years.”

The 25-year-old KJ Osborn is entering his fourth season in the NFL. In 2022, he played 17 games and recorded 650 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 60 catches and 90 targets for a Vikings team that finished the regular season fourth overall in the NFL in passing yards per game (264.2).

KJ Osborn was selected by the Vikings in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.