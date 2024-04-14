Legendary New York Giants running back Tiki Barber has become a fearless and opinionated football analyst since his retirement from the NFL. Recently, he discussed the JJ McCarthy 2024 NFL Draft situation, namely whether he feels like McCarthy is worth the hype and praise he's been getting as a potential top three pick.
The news came during a fast and furious period for NFL Draft news, including news about the Falcons' top ten pick. A former Michigan star also made headlines when he made a fearless Jim Harbaugh draft prediction.
With McCarthy awaiting news on his draft fate, the focus has shifted to Barber's comments for many fans.
Barber's Ruthless McCarthy Rant
Calling the JJ McCarthy rising draft stock situation a ‘smokescreen,' Barber continued with a rant that would make Jim Harbaugh blush, and perhaps upset.
“JJ McCarthy thing, I'm tired of hearing it,” Barber said on his WFAN radio show according to Matt Ehalth of the New York Post. The rant was also revealed by Pro Football Talk which shared a large sample of Barber's colorful comments.
“Stop with the JJ McCarthy thing,” Barber added. “His film doesn't say he's a first round quarterback. His film doesn't say, ‘I need to get rid of all my assets and go draft this guy,' because a lot of what he does doesn't translate.
Michigan's Scheme Held McCarthy Back, Barber Said
Barber said the scheme at Michigan did not allow for McCarthy to get enough film to NFL scouts on what he may or may not be capable of doing at the professional level.
“The scheme that he ran at Michigan – and maybe this is an indictment on the scheme and not necessarily him – but it didn't highlight the things that need to do, second and third level reads, multiple combo routes that yo have to get correct,” Barber said.
“He didn't do any of that stuff. They were run-based and he thrived because he was good at – that's what Jim Harbaugh wanted him to do.”
Jayden Daniels of LSU, McCarthy, Caleb Williams of USC and Drake Maye of North Carolina are the four QBs who are invited to Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft. Caleb Williams is expected to be the number one pick and Jayden Daniels is the likely number two selection. McCarthy has been mentioned as the possible third overall selection but could go later.