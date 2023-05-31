The NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings ranked as the 19th most valuable NFL franchise last season. Owner Zygi Wilf has turned the team into a perennial contender.

Led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and receiver Justin Jefferson, the team appears locked in as a factor in the division.

Fans in Minnesota received welcome news on Tuesday in relation to the team’s stadium and taxes.

The Minnesota Vikings have paid off their debt on U.S. Bank Stadium 23 years early — a move that will save Minnesota taxpayers $226 million in interest. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 30, 2023

The Vikings’ stadium was built in July 2016 and has a seating capacity of 66,860 for most games, slightly higher than the former Metrodome. Its capacity expands to 73,000 for soccer, concerts and special events including 2018’s Super Bowl LII. It cost $1.1 billion to build.

According to Front Office Sports, the Vikings and other private sources paid about $620 million for the stadium originally. The other $500 million came from the state and city.

Tuesday’s announcement came after the signing of a new tax bill by Governor Tim Walz. The legislation will retire $377 million in outstanding stadium bonds for the stadium by the end of June.

Debt scheduled to be paid off in 2046 will be wiped clean, saving Minnesota taxpayers $226 million in interest.

The Vikings averaged a near sellout for last season’s game as Kevin O’Connell’s team won 13 games.