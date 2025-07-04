The Los Angeles Angels received a mix of optimism and caution this week as standout rookie Christian Moore provided fans with a promising update on his recovery. The 22-year-old second baseman suffered a sprained left thumb during Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Braves, the second contest of a three-game series. He has since been placed on the 10-day injured list. While Moore’s comments sparked hope, the team is approaching his return with caution.

The injury occurred in the sixth inning, when the Angels’ second baseman dove to stop a ground ball hit by Ozzie Albies and jammed his thumb into the turf. The play instantly sidelined one of the team's most exciting young players.

According to a report from Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register, Moore expressed confidence about a quick return.

“I think it’s pretty much up to my body and how it heals itself,” Moore told Fletcher.

“Hopefully I can be out there in two weeks. That’s kind of my thing. If I can get out there quicker, obviously we can do some things with the glove, maybe putting something in there.”

The update on the rookie has fans hopeful, but interim manager Ray Montgomery offered a more measured response.

“Two weeks is probably a best-case scenario,” Montgomery said.

He added that the team is “evaluating him day by day” and declined to offer a firm timetable.

While Moore’s update brightened the news, the team emphasized there’s no need for surgery—removing the worst-case scenario from the table. This significantly improves Moore's return timeline, though it will still depend on how his thumb responds over the next several days.

Before the injury, Moore had established himself as one of the most impactful rookies on the Angels’ roster. The 2024 first-round pick drove in 8 RBIs—all in game-tying or go-ahead situations—and launched 3 home runs, each in the seventh inning or later. According to MLB.com, he became the first player in the Expansion Era (since 1961) whose first three career homers all either tied the game or gave his team the lead in the eighth inning or later—including a walk-off blast. His clutch performances quickly positioned him as a foundational piece of the Angels’ future.

The club is expected to rely on internal depth while Moore recovers, though fans and teammates alike are hopeful he can return by mid-July. In the meantime, Chad Stevens was called up to fill Moore’s spot on the major league roster, marking the first big league appearance for the 26-year-old utility-man.



As Moore begins rehab, the buzz surrounding his return grows. Whether he beats the timeline or not, one thing is clear—his presence is sorely missed, and his return could provide the spark the Angels need as they continue to battle through the AL West.