The Minnesota Vikings are in a position to push for the top seed in the NFC playoffs and the NFC North title. If they can beat the Green Bay Packers in Week 17 and the Detroit Lions in Week 18, they will reach that goal. The Vikings received good news ahead of the Packers game, as linebacker Ivan Pace will return from a hamstring injury and will be in the lineup.

Pace was injured in Week 12 in a game against the Chicago Bears. While the Vikings have not lost since Pace was out, he is a vital player for head coach Kevin O'Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Pace regularly wears the green dot on his helmet and makes the defensive calls after he receives play-call information from the sidelines.

Pace has emerged as one of the top players in Flores' defensive scheme in his second year with the team. He was undrafted a year ago after a solid career at Cincinnati, largely because he is undersized at 5-10 and 231 pounds. However, Pace's all-out effort, speed and ability to tackle has impressed his teammates and coaching staff.

The linebacker has recorded 59 tackles, 3.0 sacks, 6 tackles for loss and 1 fumble recovery that resulted in a touchdown in the 9 games he was in the lineup.

Vikings need top defensive effort to slow down the Packers

Both teams are rolling heading into this crucial confrontation at U.S. Bank Stadium.

While the Packers are two games behind the Vikings and the Lions in the NFC North standings, they are playing at a very high level with 5 wins in their last six games. Their last 4 victories have been by an average of 23 points.

Jordan Love has completed 242 of 383 passes for 3,135 yard with 24 touchdowns and 11 interception. He reads defenses extremely well and is playing with confidence. Running back Josh Jacobs has been a major contributor for the Packers and has exceeded expectations with 1,216 rushing yards, 13 touchdowns and an average of 4.4 yards per carry.

The Vikings are going to have to keep Love in check and they will have to prevent Jacobs from dominating with his strength and power. Pace will make a key contribution, but he is going to need help from safety Josh Metellus and linebacker Blake Cashman, the team's two leading tacklers through 15 games.

Metellus has 95 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 4 passes defensed, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble. Cashman has 93 stops, 3.0 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 8 passes defensed and 1 fumble recovery.

The Vikings won the first meeting between the two teams in Week 5 at Lambeau Field. Minnesota jumped out to 28-0 lead and held on for a 31-29 victory.