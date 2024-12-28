This is undoubtedly the top NFL game in the penultimate weekend of the season, as these two NFC North powerhouses meet at U.S. Bank Stadium. Ahead of the Green Bay Packers-Minnesota Vikings Week 17 game, we will be making our Vikings predictions.

The Vikings (13-2) have had a brilliant season and come into this game with a legitimate chance to win the NFC North title and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They have won eight games in a row and if they beat the Packers and the Detroit Lions in Week 18, they will accomplish their goal. The Packers (11-4) have been playing their best football of the season and head coach Matt Lafleur has quarterback Jordan Love playing at a very high level along with a defense that excels at rushing the passer.

If the Vikings fail to win the division title, they will finish in the No. 5 or 6 position in the NFC playoffs. There seems to be little advantage to either spot. The opponent for either of those spots is likely to be the Los Angeles Rams, Atlanta Falcons or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Vikings would have to go on the road for that game.

The Vikings have gotten a brilliant year from quarterback Sam Darnold, previously seen as a retread during his time with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He has been accurate, resourceful and exceptional at avoiding key mistakes.

The Vikings have the best receiver in the NFL in Justin Jefferson along with wideout Jordan Addison and tight end T.J. Hockenson to get the job done through the air and Aaron Jones has been quite good when he has avoided fumbling.

Both teams want this game badly, although the Vikings are the only participant playing for the NFC No. 1 seed and the NFC North title. Here are our Week 17 Vikings predictions.

Vikings QB Sam Darnold will throw for 250-plus yards with 2 TD passes

One of the keys to the Vikings success in recent weeks has been Darnold's success in the fourth quarter. His winning TD pass to Jefferson in Week 16 against the Seahawks came as he was under duress and had to step up and throw a brilliant pass to the double-covered receiver.

Plays like that have helped Darnold have the best season of his career by a wide margin. When the Vikings beat the Packers in Week 5, Darnold was sharp as the start of the game and broke out to a 28-0 lead before hanging on in the second half for a 31-29 triumph.

Getting a big jump on the Packers is unlikely this time around because the team is healthy, powerful and motivated. Darnold will have success throughout the game, but he must come through in the fourth quarter if they are going to survive against their great rivals.

He may be sacked two or three times and take a couple of other hits, but he has to show that he can make plays when the game is on the line. He has surged during the winning streak — 15-1 TD to interception ratio in the last six games — and he must have a similar game if the Vikings are going to survive against the Packers.

Packers will hold Justin Jefferson to 80 yards and 1 TD

Like most teams, the Packers will spend their preparation time for this game thinking of a way to slow down Jefferson. He has spent the majority of the season facing double coverage.

It did not bother him in Week 17 at Seattle when he caught 10 passes for 144 yards and 2 TDs. The Packers are not going to be able to shut down Jefferson, but they can't let him get off the way he did against the Seahawks if they are going to win at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The key for the Packers is to prevent Jefferson from making big plays downfield. They need to prevent any receptions longer than 20 yards from the All-Pro.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell knows the Packers will double-cover Jefferson, so look for Addison and Hockenson to handle the big-play portion of the passing game. Addison's speed makes him a dynamic performer and Hockenson has great hands and will come through on third-down plays.

Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel will come through with 2 sacks and force 1 turnover

The Vikings have been playing excellent defense throughout the season, and they are allowing 18.4 points per game. That ranks third in the league and they have gotten big plays from newcomers Andrew Van Ginkel, Jonathan Greenard and Blake Cashman.

Van Ginkel has 69 tackles, 11.0 sacks (tied for team lead), 17 tackles for loss, 5 passes defensed, 2 interceptions (both returned for TDs) and 1 forced fumble this season. He has fit into defensive coordinator Brian Flores' system in a sensational manner

He is a menace to opposing offenses and he must be a big-play maker in this game if the Vikings are going to make their Week 18 meeting against the Lions a winner-take-all game. If the Packers can't shut down Van Ginkel, the Vikings will be successful in their final regular-season home game of the year.