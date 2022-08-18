‘You f—ing like that’: Kirk Cousins trash talks 49ers defenders during Vikings’ joint practice

There have been numerous fights break out during NFL training camps this year. The Minnesota Vikings and the San Francisco 49ers are enduring joint practices together. On Wednesday, things got heated as Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins added a little flavor to his famous catch phrase.

According to Purple Insider Matthew Coller, Cousins dropped “you F—ing like that” after a completion to Adam Thielen during practice.

Kirk Cousins yelled “you F—ing like that” after a completion to Thielen. Can’t say I’ve heard him add color to that phrase before but joint practices are intense — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) August 17, 2022

Kirk Cousins made the statement “You like that” famous when he was a quarterback for the Washington Redskins in 2015. Following a comeback victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cousins while walking past media members uttered the now famous words.

That sent videos and memes flying across the internet. It is unquestionably the highlight of Cousins’ career to this point. After some disappointing seasons in Washington, the Vikings took a chance on the quarterback.

Cousins statistically is a very underrated quarterback. During his four years in Minnesota, he has thrown 124 touchdowns to just 36 interceptions. That’s a 3.5-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio. Normally, that’s considered elite but Cousins does not earn that praise.

Entering the 2022 season, the Vikings quarterback is coming off arguably his best season. He tossed 33 TD’s to just seven picks. The emergence of Justin Jefferson as a top flight wide receiver has certainly helped Cousins and the Vikings offense. On paper, Minnesota boasts one of the more lethal offensive attacks with Dalvin Cook at tailback and Jefferson and Thielen are wide receiver.

Amid the loss of Davante Adams, the Green Bay Packers are expected to take a step back in 2022. That could leave the door open for Minnesota to make a run at the NFC North crown. Vikings fans would really like that.