Week 8 is kicking off on Thursday night with a big NFC matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. The game may feature two star wide receivers returning to the home team's lineup. If Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua suit up, should you lock them into your lineup? Let's find out in our Week 8 Vikings-Rams Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

TJ Hockensen is also likely to return for this matchup. The tight end suffered an ACL injury at the end of 2023 and has been practicing since Week 5. While the Vikings have been great on offense this season, they could be getting better with a big tight end addition. Should any of these previously-injured players play in your fantasy football lineup?

Before Thursday night kicks off, heed our advice in the Fantasy Football Thursday Night Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em for Week 8.

Week 8 fantasy football start 'em

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota WR

An automatic start every week, Justin Jefferson should start on your fantasy football team. While the Rams' defense has been solid, they will be no matchup for Jefferson. Teams who have played the Lions have struggled the next week and with a Thursday night road game, this could be a tough game for the Vikings. Jefferson will have to star again for his team to get the win.

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles WR

Cooper Kupp is expected to play for the Rams this week and should play on your fantasy football team. The team has worked Kupp back slowly and he should be ready to go for this game. When the Rams were missing their top two wide receivers, their offense was not as dynamic as it has been. Stafford should target Kupp in his first game back.

Kyren Williams, Los Angeles RB

The reason that the Rams did not completely fall off during Kupp and Nacua's absences was Kyren Williams. He has scored a touchdown in every game this season and has been a fantasy football star. The running back has been the perfect addition to their offense and should continue that against a tough Vikings defense.

Start ‘Em: Sam Darnold, MIN QB, Aaron Jones, MIN RB, Matthew Stafford, LAR QB.

Week 8 sit 'em

TJ Hockenson, Minnesota TE

The Vikings are likely to have tight end TJ Hockenson back for Week 8. While he is a star player and will be key down the stretch, this is not the week to play him. He is coming off a serious knee injury and will likely be rusty during this game. While Hockenson will be the only player not exhausted after their physical age with the Lions, he probably won't be on the field for every snap.

Jalen Nailor, Minnesota WR

Very few fantasy football teams have Jalen Nailor hanging around and it should stay that way. Although he was fantastic last week against the Lions, this is a very different game that will likely feature less passing. The Vikings and Lions played a back-and-forth game that necessitated tons of Darnold passes. They won't roll with the same game plan this week.

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles WR

Nacua is on the opposite end of Kupp in terms of his injury status. His playing potential popped up on Thursday morning, making his role in the gameplan minimal. While Nacua was a star in his rookie season, he has hardly played this season and could return soon. If he returns against the Vikings, it will likely not be as a top fantasy option.

Sit ‘Em: Minnesota D/ST, Los Angeles D/ST, Colby Parkinson, LAR TE