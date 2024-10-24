The Los Angeles Rams have had a rough first half of the 2024 season. LA has suffered a large volume of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, primarily on the offensive line and at the skill positions. Thankfully the Rams just got a positive injury update that suggests one of their young offensive weapons could return to the lineup on Thursday night.

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is officially questionable for Thursday's Week 8 matchup against the Vikings, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Nacua has been dealing with a knee injury that he suffered during Week 1 against the Lions.

The Rams activated Nacua off injured reserve and opened his 21-day practice window on Tuesday. As a result, Nacua has only had one full practice this week. However, the Rams feel confident enough in what he showed this week that he still has a chance to play tonight. That said, Pelissero cautioned that even if Nacua plays, he will not be out there for 70 snaps.

Regardless, Rams fans are thrilled at the possibility of getting Nacua back in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Nacua's teammate Cooper Kupp is off the injury report and is also expected to play on Thursday Night Football.

Kupp has been the subject of trade rumors recently. If they are true, this could be Kupp's last game as a member of the Rams.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp breaks silence on swirling trade rumors

Cooper Kupp shared his true feelings about the trade rumors involving him ahead of the league's trade deadline on November 5th.

“I’m aware of it but at the end of the day I’m going to be where my feet are. That’s all I know. I have a job to do here and I take a lot of pride in giving everything I can to the guys in this building,” Kupp said via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Kupp's trade situation got some interesting insights from NFL Network's Ian Rapaport on Sunday.

“What happens when you get all those calls on receiver trades, it leads to more calls,” Rapoport previously reported on The Insiders. “My understanding is teams have been calling the Los Angeles Rams for a potential Cooper Kupp trade, which is a fascinating one to consider. … The Rams are 1-4. If they continue to lose, certainly they could look to sell. Obviously, there are plenty of teams looking for receivers. I would add the Ravens, the Steelers and the Chiefs are among the teams making calls that could deal for a receiver before the deadline.”

The Chiefs are likely out of the picture after trading for DeAndre Hopkins, but they certainly seemed interested in Kupp.

Rams fans should keep one eye open for developments on this situation over the next few weeks.