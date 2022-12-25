By Steve Silverman · 4 min read

The story has been a familiar one for the Minnesota Vikings this season. No matter who the opponent is, the Vikings play a close game that won’t be decided until the final moments of the 4th quarter or overtime.

That was the case once again in their 27-24 victory over the New York Giants. The Vikings improved to 12-3 on the season, and stayed one game ahead of the San Francisco 49ers in their pursuit of the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. They also have an outside chance of nabbing the top seed away from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants are battling for a spot in the NFC playoff structure, and quarterback Daniel Jones had one of the best games of his career. However, the Vikings emerged with the win when placekicker Greg Joseph kicked a team-record 61-yard field goal on the final play of the game.

Vikings Studs

DE Danielle Hunter

The Vikings have been trying to make significant changes to their defense after falling to the No. 32 ranking in yardage allowed. While the team has had a bend-but-don’t-break philosophy that has helped them win the NFC North and achieve a dominating record, they have been punished badly in losses to the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions.

Since the loss to the Lions, the Vikings have been trying to be less of a vanilla outfit on defense. They are blitzing more and putting greater pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Pass rusher Danielle Hunter has been called out, and he responded with one of his best games of the season against the Giants.

Hunter recorded 7 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 4 QB hits against Jones. If the Vikings are going to go deep into the NFC playoffs, they need Hunter to become a dominating player. He took a major step against the Giants.

WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and he makes huge contributions to the Vikings offense on an every-game basis.

He had another brilliant game against the Giants, catching 12 passes for 133 yards and he scored a 4th quarter touchdown.

In addition to asserting his will against the Giants, Jefferson surpassed legendary Vikings wideout Randy Moss and became the team’s all-time single-season record holder for receiving yardage with 1,723. Jefferson has had 100 receiving yards or more 24 times in his career, and that’s more than any other 3rd-year player in NFL history.

PK Greg Joseph

The heat was on Joseph when Minnesota head coach Kevin O’Connell sent him out to attempt a 61-yard field goal attempt with the game tied on the final play of regulation.

His kick soared long and true, and the Vikings celebrated. It appeared that the kick had enough distance to have been good for 3 or 4 more yards.

Joseph also was successful on a 40-yard field goal in the second quarter, a kick that was puny in comparison to his game winner. He also connected on all 3 of his extra point attempts.

The Vikings have depended on Joseph all season, and he has rewarded the team by succeeding on 22 of 27 FG attempts this season.

Duds

WR Adam Thielen

The combination of Jefferson and Adam Thielen has been one of the best in the NFL for years, but Thielen has not been as dangerous in 2022 as he was in previous years.

Thielen has caught 67 passes for 693 yards and 5 touchdowns so far this season, but he only caught 1 pass for 6 yards against the Giants.

In addition to his lack of production against New York, he also ran a pass pattern in the 4th quarter that prevented Jefferson from making a play. As a result, the Vikings failed to succeed on a 4th down play and gave the ball back to the Giants.

S Harrison Smith

Smith is basically the leader of the Vikings defense because he understands where every player on the unit is supposed to line up and where the opposing offensive players are going.

There’s little doubt that Smith continued to do that against the Giants, but he did not have an outstanding statistical presence. His numbers were unsubstantial, as Smith had just 3 tackles. He did not have any tackles for loss or passes defensed.