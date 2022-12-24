By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Justin Jefferson has been phenomenal for the Minnesota Vikings this season, and he’s adding even more history to another fantastic campaign. The superstar wide receiver broke Randy Moss’ single-season receiving yard record during Saturday’s game against the New York Giants.

Jefferson recorded a 25-yard reception in the first quarter of the contest, giving him 1,661 yards on the year. Moss previously held the Vikings’ record with 1,632, which he set during the 2003 campaign.

It’s legendary company for Jefferson, who has been one of the NFL’s best wide receivers since he came into the league in 2020.

The LSU product has recorded at least 115 receiving yards in five of his last seven games, and he’s been a consistent force of nature for the 11-3 Vikings this season. It makes Kirk Cousins’ job a lot easier when he has No. 18 running a route.

The 23-year-old phenom already broke one of Moss’ records in Week 5 against the Chicago Bears this season, hauling in his 227th career reception to surpass Moss for the franchise record for most receptions in the first three years of a career in a 29-22 win.

He broke another Moss record in Week 12 against the New England Patriots, passing Moss for the most receiving yards in a player’s first three seasons. And he topped it off in Week 14 loss to the Detroit Lions, recording 11 receptions for 223 yards, setting the Vikings single-game record for receiving yards.

All this to say, Justin Jefferson has been nothing short of a force for the Vikings since he came into the league, and is a huge part of the NFC North leaders’ deep playoff aspirations.

Following the Vikings-Giants clash on Saturday, Minnesota will head to Green Bay for a date with the Packers in Week 17 before wrapping up the season in Chicago to play Justin Fields and the Bears on Jan. 8.