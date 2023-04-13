Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The college basketball season is over, but changes are coming left and right via the transfer portal and coaching carousel. The Villanova Wildcats are one blueblood program that did not make the NCAA Tournament after a 17-17 finish and a 10-10 mark in the Big East. However, Villanova made an interesting move by naming Baker Dunleavy to a new position — general manager of basketball (h/t NCAA reported Andy Katz).

‘New era in CBB. Baker Dunleavy steps down as @QU_MBBcoach to become GM of basketball for @NovaMBBand @novawbb. Nova release said Dunleavy will help Kyle Neptune and Denise Dillon navigate issues in the sport. Dunleavy was a former associate head coach for Jay Wright at Nova.’

Baker Dunleavy had been at Quinnipiac as the head coach for the last six years, and they finished with a 20-12 record and an 11-9 mark in the MAAC. So, Dunleavy leaving. head coaching role for a GM role (which is a new position) is quite a surprising move.

However, Dunleavy was part of the 2016 national title team as a coach at Villanova under Jay Wright. After the news dropped, Baker Dunleavy sent out a heartfelt appreciation to Quinnipiac.

So thankful for the last 6 years of experiences at @QuinnipiacU … our incredible players and staff have left an imprint on me forever. My family and I move forward with an amazing new opportunity – but are so much better off for having served this special institution. — Baker Dunleavy (@BakerDunleavy) April 13, 2023

With NIL changing the landscape of college sports, Dunleavy’s new role will largely consist f helping the men’s and women’s programs with various things, including NIL, player marketing, fundraising, and the transfer portal.

Villanova made the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022 before missing out this season, so Dunleavy has some work to do in order to get this program back on track.