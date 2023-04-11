Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Villanova freshman forward Cam Whitmore is entering the 2023 NBA Draft, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Athletic Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

“First, I just talked with my parents just to see if it’s the right fit at the right time,” Whitmore said. “They always encouraged me since I was a little kid. Going to the NBA was my dream, and I’m happy I’m making that dream come true.

“I also talked with my coaches, of course. They thought it was the right fit for a time to go. This is my dream. They helped me achieve this dream.”

A former five-star recruit out of Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland, Cam Whitmore chose Villanova over offers from Illinois, North Carolina, Alabama, Louisville, Maryland, Miami and Florida, among others, according to 247Sports. The Wildcats went 17-17 overall and earned a 10-10 record against conference opponents in Whitmore’s freshman season, going as far as the second round of the Big East tournament and the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Whitmore won Big East Freshman of the Year honors after a 2022-23 season that saw him average 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, good enough for fourth place and second place on the Wildcats’ roster, respectively. He scored as many as 26 points in an early-January matchup with the Xavier Musketeers, according to Basketball Reference.

Cam Whitmore was selected with the No. 8 pick by the Indiana Pacers in the Post-March Madness mock draft by NBC Sports Associate Editor Tyler Byrum and Reporter Chase Hughes.

“While many won’t tout Cam Whitmore’s athleticism as much as the prospects who will be drafted above him, he is still an explosive wing who can generate his own shot,” the mock draft read. “Whitmore has been on draft radars for several years now and saw his shooting percentages increase (finishing at 47.8% FG and 34.3% 3FG) as the year went on for Villanova.”