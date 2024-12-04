Coach Vincent Brown has been relieved of his duties as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University, Director of Athletics Earl Hilton announced Wednesday. Brown, 59, led the Aggies to a 1-11 overall record this season, including a 0-8 mark in the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA).

The university made the announcement via social media, stating: “Today, we have informed Vincent Brown that we are relieving him of his position as head football coach at North Carolina A&T State University, effective immediately. We thank Coach Brown for his significant contributions to A&T. He represented our football program with integrity and character, and helped guide us through our transition to the CAA. Our primary focus is to provide student-athletes with an unmatched educational and athletic experience, and to restore our football program to the championship standard Aggie Nation expects.”

Brown responded to his dismissal on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude for the opportunity: “Thank you for the opportunity to serve the young men in the A&T football program. I have nothing but the highest hopes for their success. The results on the field weren’t what anyone expected, but my faith in how we went about our work and how we were building it remains rock solid.”

In his two years at the helm, Brown won just two games, accumulating 21 losses. This season, the Aggies struggled defensively, surrendering 170 points to former HBCU rivals and finishing near the bottom in nearly every statistical category. Injuries to key players further hindered the team’s performance.

Adding to the turmoil, linebacker Joshua Hardy, the team’s leader in sacks, announced two months ago he would enter the transfer portal after the season, making his decision public with five games remaining on the season.

Brown was named the Aggies' 22nd head coach on January 6, 2023. Prior to coming to North Carolina A&T, he served as defensive coordinator at William & Mary, where the Tribe went 11-2 overall and 7-1 in the CAA, sharing the regular-season title and reaching the NCAA Division I FCS playoff quarterfinals.

North Carolina A&T, once a dominant force in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) with 11 conference titles, is looking to rebuild after a difficult stretch. The Aggies will now search for a new leader to restore the program’s success.

One potential candidate gaining attention is Tarik Cohen, a former Aggie standout and future Hall of Famer. Cohen, who recently retired from the NFL, has voiced his frustration over the team's struggles and expressed a willingness to help the program moving forward.

In a live video posted to his 200,000 Instagram followers, Cohen said, “The problem is the disconnect between the foundation and culture that’s there now. It’s a two-way street, though. I’m ready to help out if the help is ready to be received.”

Cohen, a four-time first-team all-conference honoree, was the MEACs Offensive Player of the Year three times and set several records, including becoming the conference’s all-time leader in carries (868). He rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his four seasons at A&T, before being drafted in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. Cohen played four seasons in the NFL before retiring.

As North Carolina A&T begins the process of rebuilding, only time will tell if this coaching change will help the program return to its winning ways. The move comes as the team prepares for National Signing Day and the arrival of new recruits.