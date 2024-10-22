With only five games remaining in the 2024 football season, North Carolina A&T’s Joshua Hardy, a 6-foot-4, 243-pound redshirt sophomore defensive end, announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he plans to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season.

In his tweet, Hardy stated, “I would like to announce that I will plan to enter the transfer portal in December.”

Hardy, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, ESPN, and Rivals, was rated as the No. 68 edge defensive end in his class and the second-best edge defensive end in Maryland by 247Sports. The Bowie, Maryland, native and Boston College transfer is currently the Aggies’ leading sack rusher. His announcement marks the first of what may not be the last player departure.

“This is a results-oriented business, but sometimes those results aren’t immediate. What we need to see is improvement and progress,” Coach Vincent Brown said during a press conference Monday.

North Carolina A&T is currently in last place in the CAA and were projected to finish 14th in the standings. Their most recent loss to HBCU rival Hampton, who scored 59 points and amassed 419 total offensive yards during A&T’s homecoming game, has left fans and alumni frustrated.

In a recent live video, former North Carolina A&T star running back Tarik Cohen suggested that players may begin to leave after facing adversity.

“We are the laughing stock now. I just wish my coaches were there,” Cohen said in an Instagram Live. “We stayed four years; we built a culture. It’s different now. It ain’t all the way done yet; them boys got to want it though.”

Despite the turmoil surrounding the athletic program, Coach Brown remains confident in his position. When asked if he is the right man for the job, he replied, “Absolutely.” athletic director Earl Hilton agreed before an awkward silence and Brown left the podium.