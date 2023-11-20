North Carolina A&T finished the season 1-10, unfamiliar territory for the Aggies. Head coach Vincent Brown promises to right the ship

North Carolina A&T head coach Vincent Brown has high hopes for the Aggies after a disappointing season. North Carolina A&T finished the season 1-10, unchartered territory for the perennial HBCU power. The 1-10 mark is their worst record since going 1-10 in the 2010 season.

The Aggies, however, did show signs of fight throughout the season such as their narrow losses to Towson and the University of Rhode Island. However, fans weren't satisfied with the final result of the season.

“We are going to build a winning football program. I promise you that.” ⁦@NCATFootball⁩ head coach ⁦@CoachVBrown59⁩ pic.twitter.com/SARrzZYQYB — N.C. A&T Athletics (@NCATAGGIES) November 19, 2023

Brown, in comments obtained by North Carolina A&T athletics in a video posted on Twitter/X, had an ambitious promise for the future.

“The story of our program is just being written. And it's gonna be a major part of how we get this thing going in the right direction. We are what our record says we are. We are a team that makes to many mistakes…that don't know how to close out…that don't know how to finish. And I shared with them that changes are coming. It's not gonna be more of the same. We are going to build a winning football program. I promise you that.”

North Carolina A&T once again showed fight against Campbell University, an opponent known to give HBCUs competitive games. The Aggies were even with Campbell, finishing with 317 total offensive yards to Campbell's 399 yards. The Aggie defense was able to sack star Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams twice.

North Carolina A&T will look to rebound next fall in their second year in the CAA. Brown and the Aggies will look to bring in help via the transfer portal and the recruitment trail, as well as developing the talent they have on the team to restore the program to it's championship-winning pedigree.