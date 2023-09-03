Virginia State pulled off an upset 33-24 victory over Norfolk State to kick off their season. And it had one of the more entertaining finishes that you'll see this season. Norfolk quarterback Otto Kuhns fired a pass to Andre Pegues for a 17-yard touchdown and put the Spartans up 24-20 with 13:21 left in the game. Virginia State responded to start the 4th quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run from Steve Williams that put them up 27-24 with 13:15 left in the game.

Both teams had successive three-and-outs as Virginia State tried to run out the clock and inch closer and closer to victory and Norfolk State looked to score and once again regain the lead. Norfolk State got the ball back with 2:49 left in the game and the score was still 27-24. The Spartans were able to successfully move the ball down the field with a coordinated rushing attack from running backs Jason Wonodi, Lex Henry, and Otto Kuhns. The 6-play, 57-yard drive led them to Virginia State's 4-yard line on a 4th and one. Norfolk State elected to go for the game-winning touchdown, but they were unable to convert which led to a turnover on downs. Virginia State received the ball back on their 4-yard line with 59 seconds left.

Virginia State ran the ball to burn time on the clock, forcing Norfolk to use two of their timeouts. The Spartans were able to contain them and force them to go for it on 4th down backed into their endzone with 6 seconds left. Upton Bailey could've taken the safety, making it a 27-26 game and forcing Norfolk to score a touchdown on the punt return. However, Bailey ran it out of the endzone to avoid the safety and ran out of bounds. However, Bailey didn't get enough for a conversion and Norfolk received the ball back with 1 second left.

The miscue allowed Norfolk State one last chance to win the game on a 15-yard field goal attempt. However, Norfolk State fumbled the snap on the field goal, Virginia State's Dante Clark recovered the ball and returned it 77 yards for a touchdown to put the Trojans up 33-24 and officially secure the upset win. Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odoms was less than pleased and said as much in the post-game press conference.

“I want to apologize to our fans. We have to do a better job [of] preparing our team. You make the biggest adjustments from Week 1 to Week 2 and we have to be ready to go because we have another game next week.”

Norfolk State looks to adjust in their next matchup against Hampton University on September 9th at 6 PM EST. Virginia State will play their home opener against Tusculum University on September 9th at 2 PM.