Published November 14, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 1 min read

The University of Virginia is in a state of mourning following a shooting that left three people dead and others injured. In response, Virginia basketball is canceling its Monday night game against Northern Iowa.

“Tonight’s game vs. Northern Iowa at John Paul Jones Arena has been canceled,” said the Virginia men’s basketball program on Twitter.

The shooting claimed the lives of three Virginia football players: wide receivers Devin Chandler and Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker D’Sean Perry. A former UVA football player, Chris Jones, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and has been arrested and charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

The university ordered students to shelter in place on Sunday night after gunfire was reported at a parking garage on Culbreth Road, located on the north side of the school’s campus. The shooting occurred on a bus that was returning from a trip to Washington D.C. The University of Virginia canceled Monday classes for its students after the horrific incident.

Virginia basketball won its first two games of the season and its next game scheduled after the contest against Northern Iowa is another home matchup, this time against No. 5 Baylor. The football team is scheduled to host Coastal Carolina this Saturday. No word has come out yet regarding the status of that game.