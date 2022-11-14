Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Charlottesville is engulfed by shock and fear following the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three Virginia football players dead. In one of the latest updates provided by the authorities, a suspect is said to be now in police custody who is identified to be former football walk-on Chris Jones. The suspect’s motive remains unclear as of this writing.

Via Eric Kolenich of the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

“University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but not say where the arrest was. The shooter had previously been reported to the student threat assessment by someone who he told he had a gun, officials said.”

The three Virginia football players whose lives were senselessly taken away were wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler, and linebacker D’ Sean Perry.

Davis played for Virginia football from 2020 to 2022. In his last outing for the Cavaliers, he had a catch for 47 yards in a 14-12 loss to the Miami Hurricanes late last October at home. Chandler was a transfer from the Wisconsin Badgers and had not played a game for Virginia. Perry joined Virginia football in 2020 and last appeared for the team just over the weekend, collecting a pair of tackles in a 37-7 home loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

All classes the following day at the University of Virginia have been called off and it’s not going to be surprising if Virginia football also elects to skip this coming Saturday’s game against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.