Published November 14, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

A shooting in the University of Virginia late Sunday night claimed the lives of three people, and injured two others. One of the victims in the shooting has been confirmed as Virginia football player D’Sean Perry. The news was confirmed by his father a day after the shooting was reported. (via Richmond-Times Dispatch)

“D’ Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end for the University of Virginia football team, is one of three people shot dead at Culbreth Garage on UVa Central Grounds at the University of Virginia Sunday night, Perry’s father Sean Perry confirmed Monday morning.”

The shooter, suspected to also be a former member of Virginia’s football team, is still reportedly at large. Police have cautioned civilians, as the suspect is still “armed and dangerous”. The suspect, one Christopher Darnell Jones, reportedly was a transfer who tried out for the Virginia team, but did not make it to the final roster.

The UVA Police Department is looking for Christopher Darnell Jones regarding the shooting incident that occurred on the grounds of the University of Virginia. Call 911 if seen, do not approach. pic.twitter.com/mKcxF6ksxw — UVA Police Department (@UVAPolice) November 14, 2022

D’Sean Perry was a linebacker for the University of Virginia in the 2022 season. During their previous game against the University of Pittsburgh, he recorded two tackles for the team.

After the mass shooting, the University of Virginia suspended all classes for the following day (November 14). The incident happened at around 10 pm on Sunday. Six gunshots were reportedly heard in the campus, prompting students to immediately take cover.

We offer our condolences to the family of D’Sean Perry.

EDIT [7:13 AM PST]: Another victim in the University of Virginia shooting was identified as football player Lavel Davis Jr. His father confirmed the news on his Facebook page. Our condolences to the family of Davis Jr.

#UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry were two of the victims in last night's shooting on campus.https://t.co/U2o94piNzS — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) November 14, 2022

EDIT [8:12 AM PST] In a press conference, University of Virginia president Jim Ryan confirms that all three victims of the shooting were members of the football team. The third victim was identified as Devin Chandler.