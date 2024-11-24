Miles College has etched its place in HBCU football history as it joins a select group of football programs that have won an NCAA playoff game. The Golden Bears hosted Carson-Newman and beat them 14-13. The game was a defensive battle that Miles ultimately had the upper hand in, securing the historic victory with a big defensive play.

This afternoon, Miles College seemed to have the game firmly in control after they forced a turnover on downs when Carson-Newman quarterback Zane Whitson attempted to fire a pass to Jeremiah Carroll on 4th and 5 but it was incomplete.

The Golden Bears got the ball back with 1:19 left in the game and attempted to run the ball and force the Eagles to use their timeouts to stop the clock. It appeared as if their strategy was working until Miles fumbled the ball on 3rd and 7. Carson-Newman took over possession at the Miles 41-yard line.

Carson-Newman looked to get closer so they could kick a game-winning field goal but Whitson threw an interception on 2nd and 10 that was secured by Miles College’s Malachi Oglen, securing the big victory for the Golden Bears. Now, Miles College’s football program, one of the best in Division II football over the past 14 years, adds a playoff victory to its institutional resume as they continues their pursuit for a national championship.

Now, the Golden Bears look to head to South Georgia as the face a perennial Division II superpower in Valdosta State University. The Blazers received a first-round bye after having a stellar season, finishing the regular season campaign with a 10-0 record that earned them the top seed in Super Region II.

Miles has played Valdosta State only once in their history, which concluded in a 55-7 loss on September 17th, 2022. The game was a rebound performance after the Blazers lost 45-40 to fellow HBCU contender Jada Byers who rushed for 300+ yards.

But this Golden Bears team is different from two seasons ago and looks to secure a huge upset and continue their historic season.