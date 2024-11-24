Virginia Union stamped their place into HBCU football history following their thrilling 34-31 overtime victory over Wingate to win their first NCAA Division II Playoff game. Virginia Union. The Panthers have dominated this season as they won their second straight CIAA title. Behind NFL prospect Jada Byers, Virginia Union featured a fearsome rushing attack that was sure to be formidable against any opponent they were matched up against this season.

But, Virginia Union was beaten by Kutztown during their appearance in last year's playoffs due partly to slowing down Byers's production on offense. Wingate, a traditionally dominant squad that has had much success over HBCU teams in recent years, looked to duplicate Kutztown's game plan to stifle Byers and the formidable running back room.

The concept wasn't farfetched, as Wingate's defense held their opponents to 8p yards rushing per game and only allowed six touchdowns. And, ironically, Wingate beat Virginia Union 32-7 in the 2022 playoffs. Would they be able to beat them again?

This time, the Panthers proved to be up to the challenge. Byers had a phenomenal game, rushing for 92 yards on 23 carries, and the running back room finished the game with 153 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. But, Virginia Union also found success through the air as starting quarterback Mark Wright threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

The teams were involved in a close contest that ultimately had to be decided in overtime. Wingate received the ball first and the Panthers held them to a field goal. Virginia Union then proceeded to put together a game-winning drive. RJ Rosales proved to be the hero for the Panthers as he ripped off an 18-yard run to put Virginia Union at Wingate's one-yard line, putting his team in a perfect striking position to take the game. Rosales ultimately finished the drive off with a touchdown and Virginia Union got their revenge on Wingate and their historic first NCAA Playoff victory.

Now, Virginia Union prepares to face off against Lenoir-Rhyne. Lenore-Rhyne is a perennial Division II contender under new leadership after Michael Jacobs left the program to helm FCS contender Mercer University in Macon, Georgia. Even without Jacobs, the Bears had a successful season by all metrics and found themselves back in the Division II playoffs. They finished their season 10-2 and won a 37-34 thriller over West Alabama to earn the right to play Virginia Union.

Virginia Union and Lenoir-Rhyne will face off on Saturday to cap off Thanksgiving Weekend. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+