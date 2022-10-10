VO to GO brings Voice Acting Industry Closer to Anime Fans

Voice actors Aleks Le and Jonah Scott launched the VO to GO project on YouTube earlier this week, presenting the world of voice acting to anime fans and gamers.

VO to GO intend to give an in-depth look at the voice acting industry. From behind-the-scenes footage of recording sessions and studios, exclusive interviews with top talents, up to providing tips for talents that want to start out in the industry. This project is also supported by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., aligning with their dedication to promote entertainment content within Japan and around the world.

The YouTube channel has amassed almost four thousand subscribers, and their launch video reaching over 11 thousand views since its release last week. View their 15-minute premiere here:

This isn’t either of Aleks Le’s or Jonah Scott’s first foray onto content creating on YouTube, as they have respectively 151K and 228K subscribers on the platform on their own channels. Le has focused on content relating to voice acting on his own channel, but he posted short form videos of comedic voice-overs, too. Scott, on the other hand, focused more on streaming and gaming playthroughs on his own channel, but made sure to make some voice actor related content occasionally.

Aleks Le, a voice actor and actor based in Los Angeles California, learned English through cartoons and video games when he moved to the USA at a young age. This method of learning also inspired him to pursue a career in voice work. Now, he is a prominent name in the English voice acting industry, with notable roles such as Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Mikey in Tokyo Revengers, and Sonon Kusakabe of Final Fantasy VII Remake. He’s also been credited in other well-known titles like Call of Duty, Astral Chain, and Dragon Ball Super.

Jonah Scott, too, is an accomplished voice actor. He has breathed life to many characters in video games and anime, most notable for leading roles in BEASTARS, Way of the Househusband, Dying Light 2, Final Fantasy, The Elder Scrolls, and more. As his YouTube channel may suggest, he is also a prolific streamer, only showing his dedication to entertainment.