Voice Actress explains emotional process in voice acting Raiden Shogun and Ei

Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun and Ei are among the hardest characters to act in the entire game, owing to the fact that the character actually exists in two completely different incarnations. Raiden Shogun voice actress Anne Yatco shares her emotional process in voice acting this complex Genshin Impact character.

During the CONQuest Festival, voice actress Anne Yatco shared her emotional process when working with the characters Raiden Shogun and Ei in the game Genshin Impact. While both characters share physical characteristics, the two are miles away when it comes to their emotional personas. As such, even if the voice of both characters is the same, it’s a challenge to accurately portray both characters as they have completely different personalities.

On the community stage of CONQuest, one of the convention-goers asked Yatco how she handles the job. Specifically, the question was about Yatco’s work during Raiden Shogun’s story quest, where Yatco voiced three characters: Makoto, the original Raiden Shogun, Ei, Makoto’s younger sister and successor, and the robotic Raiden Shogun vessel. Yatco shares how she compartmentalizes the three characters on a spectrum, with Raiden Shogun on one end and Makoto on the other end. You have Raiden Shogun who is regal, impersonal, and somewhat cold. Then you have:

“Ei is warmer, much closer, and then Makoto, she is the warmest, she is the most motherly, she’s kind of the most knowledgeable of the world or the ways, she’s the wisest.”

Yae Miko’s voice actress, Ratana, summarized Yatco’s process as something like turning a dial to switch between the three characters.

We’re sure that switching between the three characters is a one-of-a-kind challenge, but Yatco has been very effective in conveying different personalities even with just the same voice register. The cadence, calmness, and even the vocabulary of the character she’s voicing completely changes the personality, and in extension, the character. She’s so good in compartmentalizing their characters so much that you can tell which version of the Raiden Shogun is speaking based on the voice line that she makes.

Yatco and Ratana were just two of the guests that guested on Acad Arena’s CONQuest Festival at the SMX Convention Center over the past weekend. Also attending the event were Kyedae, Michael Reeves, and their co-Genshin Impact voice actors Christian Banas and Lilypichu.