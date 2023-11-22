Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson criticizes Notre Dame's tribute to Sam Hartman after he only played one season with Fighting Irish

Sam Hartman quarterbacked his final home game for Notre Dame football this past weekend when he helped lead the Fighting Irish to a 45-7 victory over his former team, Wake Forest football. In honor of this last home game, Notre Dame paid tribute to Hartman by playing the song “I Will Always Love You” on the video board.

However, the tribute did not sit right with Hartman's former coach at Wake Forest, Dave Clawson. While Clawson understands Hartman's decision to play at Notre Dame, he felt the tribute was a lot for a quarterback who'd only been there for a year.

‘”When that video played, it's just like, ‘Holy cow, this is where college football is,'” Clawson said. “Sam and I had a great discussion before the game and after the game, and I love the young man. I really do. I don't blame him at all for what he did. That's the system now. For him to have the opportunity to have that experience, and make that type of money in one year, who can fault him?”

“That's reality, and there's no point in complaining about it,” Dave Clawson said. “Here's a guy that we recruited and we developed. They're putting a video on him saying, ‘We will always love you.' Like, you only dated him for a couple of months. It can't be love. We're the ones that love him. We had five years with him. You rented him for a season,” via ESPN's Dave Hale.

Sam Hartman spent five years with Wake Forest before using his final year of eligibility at Notre Dame. At Wake Forest, Hartman went 27-18 and threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns with 41 interceptions. He will play his final college football game against Stanford Saturday.