Wake Forest football immediately lost a talented quarterback in the transfer portal after head coach Dave Clawson's resignation. This news comes after the Demon Deacons finished their second straight season at 4-8. The program has consequently not found consistent production at the quarterback position since Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame. Former Northern Illinois QB Ethan Hampton was potentially the guy who could provide that stability. Unfortunately, that possibility is no longer the case.

According to College Sports Business and Transfer Portal Reporter for On3, Pete Nakos, Ethan Hampton, a Wake Forest transfer quarterback commit, is de-committing from the program. Since the junior did not officially sign with the Demon Deacons, he can swiftly reopen his recruitment

Ethan Hampton would've been a solid addition at quarterback

Hampton has been at Northern Illinois for four years. However, 2024 was the first full season the redshirt junior played as the starting quarterback. Hampton led the Huskies to a 7-5 overall record and a 4-4 record in the MAC. For the season, the Elburn, Illinois native threw for twelve touchdowns and six interceptions, compiling a QBR that ranked 96th in the country.

The highlight of Hampton's season was Northern Illinois' stunning upset over Notre Dame, perhaps the most shocking outcome of the year. After this upset, the Huskies were subsequently ranked 23rd in the country. At 6'3, 216 lbs, Hampton had the talent to form a dynamic partnership with Dave Clawson, who was a very successful offensive mind during his time with Wake Forest.

Overall, the Demon Deacons went 67-69 during their former head coach's tenure. Between 2016 and 2022, Wake Forest football made seven consecutive bowl games. Still, the height of the program's success was clinching the ACC Atlantic Division in 2021 for the first time since 2006. Wake Forest subsequently played in the ACC Championship game against Pittsburgh and finished the year ranked No. 15 in the country. This season was the sole year the Demon Deacons got over the ten-win mark.

Candidates are already being suggested for Wake Forest football's next head coach. The program has shown the capability of competing at the top of the ACC in the past, and there's no reason it cannot do the same in the future. The twelve-team College Football Playoff has expanded parity in the sport. SMU made this year's playoff in its first year in the ACC, giving the conference two berths overall. If the Demon Deacons hire the right coach, the program can take advantage of opportunities it has never had before.