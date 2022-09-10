Sam Hartman ties Russell Wilson’s ACC record with huge performance in Wake Forest football return from blood clot condition

Sam Hartman didn’t miss a beat in his return to the field for Wake Forest football. Not only did Hartman, who missed the start of the season due to a blood clot condition, lead the Demon Deacons to a 45-25 win over Vanderbilt, but he also had his fingerprints all over the contest. The Wake Forest football star threw for 300 yards and four touchdown passes in the victory, tying this Russell Wilson ACC record in the process, per ESPN Stats and Info.

Through his 4th Pass TD today, Sam Hartman now has 76 career Pass touchdowns, tied with Russell Wilson for 8th most in ACC history. pic.twitter.com/BffPXuqxj9 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2022

With his fourth score of the day, Sam Hartman tied Russell Wilson with 76 career passing touchdowns, the eighth-most in ACC history. Wilson, of course, made a name for himself as a member of the Wisconsin Badgers program before going on to stardom in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks- and now Denver Broncos.

Hartman is in good company for sure. However, this impressive milestone shouldn’t overshadow just how impressive it is that the Wake Forest football quarterback didn’t miss a beat after having a blood clot removed from his subclavian vein.

Hartman was ruled out indefinitely on August 10 and missed the team’s opening game of the season. He missed all that practice time and still came out and put on a clinic against the Commodores.

As impressive as it is that Hartman is now on equal footing with Russell Wilson, it’s arguably even more impressive that he didn’t look the least bit rusty after his extended absence.

One thing is clear, though. Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman is a baller.