Wake Forest football makes huge Sam Hartman decision ahead of Vanderbilt clash

Wake Forest football has received a huge boost ahead of their Week 2 clash against Vanderbilt, as quarterback Sam Hartman has been medically cleared to return to the field, as reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Thamel reports that Sam Hartman is expected to start for the Demon Deacons against Vanderbilt. Hartman has been out indefinitely since August 10, as he underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from his subclavian vein, per Matt Fortuna of The Athletic.

Hartman was shockingly ruled out on August 10, with Wake Forest football fall camp in full swing. The program called it a “non-football related condition” at the time.

Demon Deacons head coach Dave Caldwell did ease the minds of fans when he announced that the second-team All-ACC quarterback would be returning at some point in the 2022 season.

Still, perhaps not even the most optimistic of fans thought that Sam Hartman would be taking the field for Wake Forest football in Week 2 against Vanderbilt.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reports that Wake Forest’s doctors made the call to clear Hartman after he completed a series of medical evaluations.” The medical condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome.

The Demon Deacons community is thankful that Sam Hartman is healthy and ok off the field. But talk about a big boost on the field. Wake Forest football had no trouble making quick work of VMI in the opener, defeating them by a score of 44-10.

Backup quarterback Mitch Griffis fired three touchdown passes and threw for 288 yards in the season’s first game. However, Hartman, fresh off of a campaign that saw him throw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns, is a difference-maker.

If Sam Hartman is out there on Saturday, Wake Forest’s chances of winning against Vanderbilt are even greater.