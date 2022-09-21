Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta Test signups open

Closed beta testing for the upcoming Warhammer 40k game is coming soon. Keep reading to know how you can be a part of the beta test for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Closed Beta dates: October 14-16

The Closed Beta Test for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will happen from October 14 to October 16, 2022, with sign-ups ongoing right now.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide gameplay

If you are familiar with the Vermintide line of games, then Darktide’s gameplay will be familiar to you. If not, Darktide is a first-person hack-and-slash shooter, with a strong emphasis on Player versus Enemy (PvE) combat and co-op. That is to say, you will be spending most of the game fighting computer-controlled enemies with your friends. You as the player design your own character, from their appearance to their abilities. There are four character classes in Darktide, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. You have a heavy weapons specialist, a magic user, a melee and fire specialist, as well as your typical gun-toting soldier. Darktide puts an emphasis on improving your character as you play the game.

After creating your class and forming your parties, players must venture into the depths of the city, killing enemies and clearing objectives. Your party is always outnumbered and outgunned by the numerous enemies waiting for you at the depths. Players must learn to cooperate and use their abilities properly to carry out their objectives. Otherwise, like most fights in the 40k universe, you will die a painful and gruesome death.

Warhamer 40,000: Darktide story

It is the 41st Millenium, and the Empire of Man is continuously fighting a war in this grimdark future. You play as a Reject, a criminal freed and sent to the hive city of Tertium to serve the Inquisition. Every person has a role to serve in the Empire, and yours is to do the job no one else wants to do. In Tertium, you and your fellow rejects will clear out the city of its filth, be it heretics or other monstrosities. You will do all this and die, all for the Emperor of Mankind.

If you are interested in signing up for the Closed Beta, head on over here. Players have to fill out a form, which will ask for your email, experience with other PvE games, and your computer’s specifications. Once done, you’ll have to wait for the email that will give you access to the beta. The game is slated for release on November 30, 2022, for Xbox and PC.

