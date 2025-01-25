Despite a hot start to the 2024-25 season, the Golden State Warriors quickly fell back to earth. Currently, the team sits at the 11th seed with a 22-22 win-loss card. The injuries started to hit, and the team's young guns weren't exactly ripe enough to be in a win-now situation.

Let's not forget that Stephen Curry's window is closing, and he could really use some help. By now, the team should've realized that their roster needs some changes if they want to bring home another title to the Bay Area. With the trade deadline approaching, here is what the Warriors' dream scenario should look like.

Getting some much-needed help for Stephen Curry

By now, the Warriors front office should have realized that the best shooter in the world needs help as soon as possible. The Warriors are struggling to stay in playoff contention, as they've been demoted to the Play-In conversation. As it stands, only Curry is averaging at least 20 points per game on this roster. The next major contributor is Andrew Wiggins, who's been putting up 17.0 points per outing.

Furthermore, it also doesn't help that youngsters have been slightly disappointed. Brandin Podziemski is having a sophomore slump. On the other hand, Jonathan Kuminga went down with a serious ankle injury that will sideline him for a couple of weeks. Without offensive weapons, the Warriors' championship hopes are currently in hot water.

However, with the trade deadline approaching, the Warriors front office can still pull off some roster moves to possibly salvage the season.

Warriors succeed in landing Nikola Vucevic

Warriors receive: Nikola Vucevic ($20 million), Talen Horton Tucker ($2.1 million), and Julian Phillips ($1.9 million)

Bulls receive: Gary Payton II ($9.1 million), Kyle Anderson ($8.8 million), Kevon Looney ($8 million), 2025 first-round draft pick (GSW), 2031 first-round draft pick (GSW)

With Golden State looking to salvage their season, a third star is essential for their championship hopes. As a result, it would be ideal for the Warriors to trade for Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic has been in the trading block, given that the Bulls are leaning towards a rebuild. The 6-foot-10 big man is having a stellar season, averaging 20.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. He is also shooting a career-best 41.2 percent from beyond the arc.

Vucevic should give the Warriors a shot in the arm, especially at the frontcourt. Moreover, his outside shooting will provide more space, making life easier for the players to run Kerr's system. But more importantly, his presence should reduce the offensive load on the best shooter in the world.

For the deal to take place, the Warriors could throw in Gary Payton II, Kyle Anderson, and Kevon Looney. However, the real prize for the Bulls will be the pair of first-round draft picks that will boost their draft capital. While Payton II and Looney were championship pieces, the former is often injured, while the latter isn't the type of big man the team needs right now. And as for Anderson? Well, he's fallen out of Kerr's rotation entirely, making a move feel rather likely.

It would be a dream scenario for the Warriors, given that they don't have to give up any of their franchise building blocks in their present core to land another star. The move also allows them to go all-in without giving up the likes of Jonathan Kuminga, Podziemski, or Moses Moody.

Moving on from the Dennis Schroder experiment

Warriors receive: Josh Green ($12.7 million)

Hornets receive: Dennis Schroder ($13 million)

Earlier in the 2024-25 season, the Warriors made a trade for Dennis Schroder to fill the void of an injured De'Anthony Melton. Fast forward to today, the gamble hasn't looked pretty. Right from the get-go, there were already questions surrounding Schroder's fit in Golden State. In a Warriors uniform, the German guard has averaged 10.4 points per game while shooting 36.0 percent from the field overall and 28.4 percent from beyond the arc. Although Schroder has struggled, the Warriors could still utilize him as a trade asset.

Although Schroder had just been traded, an exception in the CBA could see him change teams once more, according to a report by SF GATE. Prior to the deadline, the Warriors can flip him for a serviceable wing like Josh Green of the Charlotte Hornets. Green is a five-year NBA veteran who can possibly reinforce the Warriors better with his two-way play. Furthermore, he also possesses some playoff experience, having helped the Dallas Mavericks make it to the 2024 NBA Finals.

So far this season, the 6-foot-5 swingman is averaging 6.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. He is also shooting a decent 39.4 percent from beyond the arc and would be a natural fit in Golden State.