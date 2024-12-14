The Golden State Warriors are looking to bolster their backcourt, as they're rumored to be pursuing Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder, according to Shams Charania of ESPN. The trade is completed but can't be officially recognized by the league until Sunday. It would send Schroder to Brooklyn for De'Anthony Melton and three second-round draft picks.

Melton's trade restriction is preventing the move since it hasn't been the 25-game criteria. This isn't the first time there's been a link between Schroder and Golden State. ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel detailed some rumors about the Warriors and the Nets. However, if there were to be a trade between the two teams, Golden State would likely send De'Anthony Melton's expiring contract in the process, according to Marc Stein.

The German guard is having his best season since being a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder. So far, he's averaging 18.4 points, a career-high 6.6 assists, and three rebounds per game. On a young Nets team, he's been one of the most consistent offensive pieces. His shot-making and creating, as well as savviness, is essential for a youthful team. The 14-10 Warriors are hoping to continue their success in the regular season with a potential addition of Schroder to their lineup.

A Dennis Schroder trade could do wonders for the Warriors and the Nets

He can score off the dribble, off the catch-and-shoot, and can simply put the ball in the basket. Despite that, rumors have circulated since the season began about the Nets' uncertain future. From Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Schroder, this adds more drama to the mix for the franchise.

Although Schroder has been pivotal for Brooklyn, his contributions might be a bit too good. After all, they have a stockpile of draft picks from the New York Knicks and the Phoenix Suns. If they wanted to, they could blow up the entire roster and start from scratch. Veterans like Finney-Smith and Schroder are eye candy for competing teams, hence why the Warriors are interested.

If Golden State acquires Schroder, they'll add depth to their offense. Another guard who can create their shot will help Stephen Curry immensely. Not to mention, it gives them another pick-and-roll ball handler. While guys like Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield are good players, they're not known as consistent ball-handlers. Someone who can bring the ball up the floor and establish the offense will do wonders.

The Warriors have expressed interest in Schroder for quite some time. Now, it's a matter of time before the trade is official.