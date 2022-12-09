By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

The Golden State Warriors had just recalled James Wiseman from the G League for their quick, one game road trip against the Utah Jazz, and they’ve already sent him back down to Santa Cruz as per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

The Warriors have reassigned James Wiseman, Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the G League. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) December 9, 2022

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, James Wiseman has struggled to find a role and playing time this season after missing all of last season while he recovered from a knee injury. Earlier this season, Wiseman spoke out about the mental hurdles he faced while being sidelined.

Wiseman showed promise during his rookie season appearing in 39 games for the Warriors during the 2020-21 season including 27 starts. That year he averaged 11.5 points per game and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 51.9 percent in a little over 21 minutes of play. He was cleared to return to the court this season but he’s been squeezed out of the rotation in favor of other players.

The Warriors assigned Wiseman to the G League for seven games and during that time he put up 15.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots while shooting 62.2 percent from the field.

Wiseman isn’t the only member of the Warriors young players who have struggled at times to find playing time. Both Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody have also seen themselves on the outside looking in this season. The Warriors are still trying to find some consistency as they attempt to defend their title. They currently sit at 13-13 and in 10th place in the Western Conference standings. It’s probably safe to say that Wiseman will see most of his minutes this year in the G League.