Former Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala opened up about a hilarious story involving current Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole's defensive effort. Via the “Old Man and Three” Podcast with former NBA player JJ Redick:

"I would tell him 'Jordan, you're trying not to try. Do you know how much energy it take to try not to try? It takes less energy, to try.'" Andre Iguodala on Jordan Poole's defense 😅 (via @OldManAndThree)pic.twitter.com/nGRuoOiK9G — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 21, 2023

Iguodala was a four-time NBA champion with the Warriors, who are arguably the best dynasty in the NBA since the Chicago Bulls from the early-to-late 1990s. Golden State was eliminated in the Western Conference semifinals this past season.

Poole was dealt to the Wizards this offseason in exchange for former Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul. The Warriors are expected to have one of the better teams in the Western Conference with arguably the best guard trio in the NBA (Paul, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson).

This past season, Poole suffered a traumatic incident in a training camp practice. He was punched by Warriors forward Draymond Green, which may have shaken his confidence this past season.

Poole still averaged a career-best 20.4 points, 4.5 assists and tied for his career-best at 0.8 steals per contest. However, he struggled more in the playoffs averaging 10.3 points on 34.1 percent shooting, including 25.4 percent from 3-point range.

Jordan Poole will have a fresh start with the Washington Wizards, who are in a bit of a rebuild. Washington lost forward Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics via trade. Poole is seen by some as a long-term piece the Wizards can build around.