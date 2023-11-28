Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has had a rough return to the Dubs following his 2023 hiatus.

The Golden State Warriors are looking to win another championship as the 2023-24 season progresses. However, the Warriors have slowed down after a hot start. They sit at 8-9 and are tenth in the Western Conference. Steph Curry and co. need all the help they can get from Andrew Wiggins, who missed some of the 2022-23 season due to personal reasons. Wiggins' return has not been the smoothest.

Andrew Wiggins was allegedly not conditioned well before the Warriors' 2023-24 season

After missing two months last season over an undisclosed personal matter, Wiggins allegedly did not take the necessary time to properly condition his body before the start of the 23-24 season, per ESPN. His lack of conditioning reportedly annoyed some members of the Warriors' organization.

Andrew Wiggins played a significant part in the Warriors' 2022 NBA Finals Championship. The star forward's defense and scoring allowed Steph Curry and the rest of Golden State to thrive and beat the Boston Celtics. Now, Wiggins struggles to regain his production.

The 28-year-old averages 11.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.4 steals per game through 17 games. His scoring has decreased by roughly 6 points per game compared to his last two seasons. It is taking Wiggins a while to warm up and regain himself with the Warriors.

In time, the Canadian forward will increase his production and help the Dubs become unstoppable again.

Golden State is preparing for another heated In-Season Tournament matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The Warriors bounced Sacramento out of the Playoffs in 2023, so the November 28th matchup will be intense and personal.