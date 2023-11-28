Check out our NBA odds series, where our Warriors-Kings in-season tournament prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Golden State Warriors (8-9) are in need of a big win in tonight's road matchup against the Sacramento Kings to keep their in-season tournament hopes alive. They will need a win along with a Timberwolves loss to clinch Group C in this year's tournament. The Warriors are coming in on four days' rest after defeating the San Antonio Spurs at home 118-112 but they are just 2-3 in their last five games as they hit the road in an attempt to keep their in-season tournament hopes alive when they take on their divisional rivals the Sacramento Kings

Sacramento Kings (9-6) are just a win away from clinching Group C when they play host to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. They are right now 3-0 in their group and are that much closer to moving on to the next round if they happen to become victorious this evening. The Kings are coming off a double-digit victory over the top team in the Western Conference the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday when they defeated them 124-111. That should give them a load of confidence when they welcome their divisional rivals the Golden State Warriors to town on Tuesday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA In-Season Tournament Odds: Warriors-Kings Odds

Golden State Warriors: +1.5 (-108)

Sacramento Kings: -1.5 (-112)

Over: 236 (-110)

Under: 236 (-110)

How to Watch Warriors vs. Kings

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT

TV: TNT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

As the NBA In-Season Tournament enters its final day, the Golden State Warriors face a crucial matchup against the Sacramento Kings in a battle for group stage supremacy. While the Kings currently hold a 3-0 record and sit atop West Group C, the Warriors, with a 2-1 record, have a chance to overtake their rivals and secure a favorable position in the knockout rounds. Despite the Kings' strong showing thus far, the Warriors possess several factors that make them a strong contender to cover the +1.5 point spread in this pivotal game.

The Warriors' offensive arsenal remains one of the most formidable in the league, with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Chris Paul capable of erupting for high-scoring outbursts. The Kings' defense has shown vulnerabilities, and the Warriors' offensive firepower could overwhelm them.

The Warriors have already faced the Kings twice this season, winning both encounters. This familiarity with their opponents' tendencies and weaknesses will be crucial in exploiting their defensive schemes and executing their game plan effectively. While the Kings have been impressive in the in-season tournament, the Warriors' experience, talent, and recent head-to-head success suggest they have the edge in this matchup to not only cover the spread but also outright win.

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The NBA In-Season Tournament reaches its dramatic conclusion as the Sacramento Kings host the Golden State Warriors in a battle for group supremacy. With both teams vying for a top spot in the knockout rounds, the stage is set for an electrifying matchup.

De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' star point guard, has been a driving force behind their success, averaging 29.9 points and 6.0 assists per game this season. His explosive athleticism, scoring prowess, and playmaking abilities make him a nightmare for opposing defenses. The Warriors will need to find a way to contain Fox if they hope to secure the victory.

The Kings boast a well-rounded offensive attack, with multiple players capable of stepping up and contributing to the scoring effort. Domantas Sabonis, a versatile big man, averages 19.9 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game, while Malik Monk, a sharpshooting guard, provides an additional threat on the perimeter. The Kings will enjoy the raucous support of their home crowd at Golden 1 Center, which has been a key factor in their success this season. The energy and intensity of the home crowd can be a significant advantage, especially in a close game which could help push them over the top to secure their spot in the knockout stage of the in-season tournament.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick

This should be a great matchup to close out Group C of the in-season tournament before we head to the knockout stage. The Kings seemed to have the upper hand coming into this matchup as they are in better form coming off a fantastic win against the top team in the Western Conference. If the Kings can limit the three-ball from the Warriors, Fox and Sabonis should seal the deal on the offensive end covering the spread and moving on to the next round of the tournament.

Final Warriors-Kings Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -1.5 (-112)