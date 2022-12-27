By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Andrew Wiggins still isn’t quite ready to return from a nagging injury that’s taken surprisingly long to heal. He’s officially listed as out on the Golden State Warriors’ official injury report for Tuesday’s home tilt with the Charlotte Hornets, still sidelined by the right adductor strain he suffered in early December.

Wiggins last played in Golden State’s blowout win over the Houston Rockets on December 3rd, exploding for 36 points and eight three-pointers in one of his impressive outings of a career-best offensive season. The initial expectation was he’d miss just a few games at most, and Wiggins resumed on-court work two weeks after going down, an ostensible sign of his imminent return. Steve Kerr even suggested he was likely to be back on the floor for the Warriors’ Christmas matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

But Wiggins was a surprise scratch in Golden State’s impressive victory over its budding Western Conference rivals, with Kerr admitting before the game that Wiggins’ injury has lingered longer than anticipated. He won’t be in the lineup until taking full-contact work in practice, an indication of the Warriors’ caution regarding a muscle injury to one of their most impactful two-way players.

Expect the surging Donte DiVincenzo to continue starting in Andrew Wiggins’ place as long as he remains out, comprising a makeshift three-guard opening five of Jordan Poole, DiVincenzo, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney.

Stephen Curry, of course, is still recovering from a left shoulder injury, set to be re-evaluated a few days into the New Year. JaMychal Green is also out with COVID-19, meaning James Wiseman is once again poised to receive rotation minutes for the Dubs.

Golden State and Charlotte tipoff at 7:00 p.m. (PST) from Chase Center.