Brandin Podziemski warned other Western Conference teams that they should not take the Warriors lightly.

The 2023-24 season hasn't gone as smoothly as the Golden State Warriors had envisioned. Even though Stephen Curry has continued to play at an elite level, the Warriors have encountered a few unforeseen issues, such as Klay Thompson's decline, Draymond Green's troubling violent streak, and Chris Paul's injury, that they have fallen all the way to 10th in the Western Conference with a record that's barely above. 500 (27-26).

However, it's not yet too late for the Warriors to climb the standings. They have 29 games to make up the five games that are currently separating them from the owner of the sixth spot, the New Orleans Pelicans. The rest of the conference, according to rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, must be careful, however. After all, Podziemski basically said that there may not be a more dangerous lower seed in the conference than the Dubs.

“We got the confidence we can beat any team…in a seven game series,” Podziemski said, per Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

Brandin Podziemski is never lacking in moxie, that's for sure. The Warriors guard, even before he emerged as one of the team's most important players, exuded a winning mindset, and there's no reason for him to waver in his belief in his team especially given the experience the most prominent players on the roster has.

Facing Stephen Curry in a seven-game series is always a scary proposition. Curry is as battled-tested as it gets; he has seen every kind of coverage in the playoffs, and he almost always elevates his game whenever the Warriors need him to pull off some heroics.

Draymond Green always turns into a two-way force in the playoffs, while Chris Paul, who is on his way back from a hand injury, provides the sort of composure and tempo control that should give the Warriors some offensive diversity when the going gets rough. Klay Thompson can also explode at any moment's notice.

The Warriors have also played at a much better level as of late, flourishing with Green at center. The team's youngsters, such as Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga have also stepped up. No one should ever take the Warriors lightly.