When the Golden State Warriors signed Buddy Hield in the offseason, it was no secret what they expected to get from him.

On Wednesday evening, Hield gave that to the Dubs, as he lit up the score sheets with a scintillating display of great shooting from behind the arc during a 122-112 win against the Sacramento Kings. Hield came off the bench and went off for 22 points on the strength of a 6-for-7 shooting from behind the arc (8-for-9 overall). Perhaps the best part of his performance is the fact that he made all those points in just 19 minutes.

Hield did not just set the nets on fire versus his former team; he also had folks on social media buzzing.

“Better than Klay,” said X (formerly Twitter) user AlphonceDoto.

“Should be starting,” chimed in @realclash11.

“Buddy Hield is unstoppable!” posted @jahashmi99 after Hield knocked down his first seven shots in the game.

“The Warriors' sharpshooter has sunk his 5th three-pointer, going a perfect 7/7 from the field, scoring 19 points in the preseason matchup against the Kings on ESPN. Hield's scorching hot start has Golden State fans buzzing.”

“Buddy Hield out here shooting like the hoop insulted his entire family,” exclaimed @naveenfaizy_. “The man’s making the net look like it owes him rent money!”

Hield, who will turn 32 years old in December, is a career 40.0 percent shooter from deep.

Buddy Hields gives Stephen Curry's supporting cast a big boost

Hield, who was taken in the first round of the 2016 NBA draft by the New Orleans Pelicans before being traded to the Kings the following year, is known for his ability to drain shots from the perimeter above everything else that he can bring to the table. With Klay Thompson and the Warriors parting ways in the offseason, the Dubs can turn to Hield for more of their shooting needs.

Of course, Golden State still has the greatest shooter in the history of the game in the form of two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry but it's still important for the Warriors to give him enough support, especially since the 36-year-old superstar is entering his 16th season in the league. Speaking of Curry, he had 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field with three 3-pointers in the win over Sacramento.