The 2024-25 season is shaping up to be a year of change for the Golden State Warriors. After 13 seasons, Klay Thompson decided to leave the Warriors in free agency; while this was necessary for both parties as the situation had gone south over the past two years, this still leaves a major void for the Dubs at shooting guard — the position Thompson has filled since he came into the league in 2011.

Now, the Warriors have assembled for themselves a solid roster with a ton of depth in the aftermath of Thompson's departure. They brought in De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield, two shooting guards who can help replace Thompson's production, while they also have an in-house option in Brandin Podziemski who could take on a larger role in his sophomore season.

It's not quite clear yet who head coach Steve Kerr will name as the Warriors' starter in the backcourt alongside Stephen Curry. But for Victor Oladipo, who made an appearance on ESPN as an analyst, the choice for the Dubs is rather clear.

“All three players are great in their own right. But if I had to choose to pair next to Steph, I would have to go with De'Anthony Melton,” Oladipo said. “He's shot pretty much 38 percent from three his whole career. He's gonna guard other players, the best players in the league, so it takes some pressure off Steph.”

Oladipo made use of some clips from the Warriors' preseason win over the Los Angeles Clippers to show why Melton is the choice for him to start alongside Curry. Melton has a quick release and he can space the floor via catch-and-shoots, and he can also pick up opposing ballhandlers from 94 feet the way he did against James Harden on Saturday. Moreover, he has the motor to make things happen, whether by being disruptive or by fighting for loose balls.

The fight for the starting job will continue on for the rest of preseason and training camp. But skillset-wise, Melton does indeed make a ton of sense for the Warriors as Curry's backcourt partner.

Warriors conduct three-way battle for starting SG spot

Not many teams have the luxury of choice when it comes to who to start at shooting guard. The Warriors, in that regard, are fortunate. The three options that they have as a potential starter at the two also provide different dimensions to the team. Now, it remains unclear which dimension the Warriors will be prioritizing.

If the Warriors want better two-way balance, they could start De'Anthony Melton alongside Stephen Curry. Melton has the length and instincts to smother opposing ballhandlers, and he is active in the passing lanes as well. He is a streaky shooter, however, and he doesn't provide much playmaking. But he is far and away the best perimeter defender the Warriors have at either guard position.

If they want a player who can keep the offense humming, Brandin Podziemski is their guy. Podziemski has impeccable feel for the game, and his movement off the basketball as well as his understanding of the Warriors system has made him a favorite within the organization.

With the departure of Klay Thompson, the Warriors could then roll with one of the greatest shooters of all time to replace him in Buddy Hield. Only Curry has made more triples than Hield since the latter began his NBA career in 2016.