Golden State Warriors newcomer Chris Paul and Sacramento Kings star point guard De'Aaron Fox had a moment with each other Wednesday night during a preseason battle at Chase Center. In the fourth quarter of the contest, Paul managed to bait a ref into calling a foul on Fox, who immediately let the Point God know how he truly felt about it.

Fox and Paul were seen talking at each other after the foul, with the former likely trying to make the latter confess that it was all an acting job by the future Hall of Famer Warriors guard. In any case, the play continued, with Paul and Golden State eventually earning a thrilling 116-115 victory, thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer by Stephen Curry. Fox had a chance to answer Curry's bucket but his 35-foot attempt from deep missed.

Chris Paul comes off the Warriors bench vs. Kings

In what is believed to be a preview of Paul's role for the Warriors, he came off the bench and fired 13 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field while adding nine assists and six rebounds in 30 minutes of action. At 38 years old, Paul still looks like he's got plenty of gas left in the tank and his savviness is clearly going to help him a lot as he continues his journey in the NBA — just like what he showed in that particular play involving Fox.

The Warriors remain undefeated in the preseason with four wins under their belt. They will look to finish the preseason undefeated when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at home.