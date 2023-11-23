Warriors guard Chris Paul felt the need to apologize on Instagram to Suns fans after Scott Foster forced him out of the game early.

The Chris Paul-Scott Foster beef runs deep, and the newest chapter of this odd player-referee rivalry was written on Wednesday night when Paul, after being called for a bump foul on former Phoenix Suns teammate Kevin Durant, was called for two technical fouls in quick succession after running his mouth incessantly at the official. Paul, now with the Golden State Warriors, clearly has had enough of Foster, even calling him a “b***h” before leaving the court due to an ejection.

This ended up ruining what should have been a fun game for Paul, who is playing at the Suns' homecourt for the first time since the offseason trade that brought Bradley Beal to the Valley. The Warriors guard, in hilarious fashion, felt the need to apologize on Instagram to Suns fans for his early departure from the game, and to top it all off, in the same Instagram post, he included a picture of himself arguing with the notorious referee.

“Thank you to The Valley for 3 AMAZING years!!! My apologies for the early exit tonite…..🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️,” Paul wrote as the caption of his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Paul (@cp3)

Even though Chris Paul only played in three seasons for the Suns, fans are still familiar with the Point God's beef with Scott Foster. For years, Paul was unable to win a playoff game with Foster officiating, even carrying a 13-game losing streak with him in last year's playoffs before snapping that skid with a win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the first round.

At this point, there seems to be no smoothing things over between Paul and Foster, especially when the Warriors guard believes that the veteran official carries a personal grudge against him for something that happened back when the 38-year old point guard was with the Clippers.

But at the very least, what Suns fans can take away from the game (apart from the joy that comes with their win against the Warriors) is that Chris Paul remains very much in good terms with the franchise he has had the most playoff success with, with mutual respect between fanbase and player surely not going away anytime soon.