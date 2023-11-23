Chris Paul goes full NSFW on NBA referee Scott Foster after getting ejected from the game against the Suns.

The weird saga of Chris Paul and NBA referee Scott Foster continues. Another chapter has been added to that story Wednesday night when Foster ejected the Golden State Warriors point guard out of the game between the Dubs and the Phoenix Suns after the future Hall of Famer picked up two technical fouls.

Paul was not going to get off the court without letting Foster hear it. Before exiting the floor, Chris Paul went full NSFW on Foster, as he seemingly called him a “b**ch.”

“You’re a b*tch.” Chris Paul to Scott Foster after being ejected from Warriors-Suns 😳🍿pic.twitter.com/mzevVfED1u https://t.co/AnESXRlj6L — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 23, 2023

Foster did not stop there, as he also called a tech on Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. Talk about a show of absolute authority with the whistle.

Paul had only played for 17 minutes before Foster ended the guard's night early. Paul scored six points on 1-for-2 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from the foul line to go with six assists and two rebounds, as the Suns were being pummeled by the Suns.

The Warriors hit the floor Wednesday night looking to sustain their form following a skid-snapping 121-116 home win against the Houston Rockets last Monday. Prior to that, Golden State had lost six games in a row. However, it does look like the Warriors are going to suffer another loss, with the Suns dominating the contest and with a major asset in Paul sent to the locker room already.

Chris Paul, who played three seasons with the Suns, was traded to the Warriors by the Washington Wizards last July for Jordan Poole and picks.