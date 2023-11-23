Chris Paul and Scott Foster got into it again which led to an ejection during the Steve Kerr-led Warriors' loss to the Suns.

Battles in the NBA often do not last for a long time. The Chicago Bulls dynasty came to an end and what once looked like the eternal struggle between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors had its conclusion. Amid all of these, Chris Paul and Scott Foster is the only pseudo-rivalry that has not shown any signs of slowing down. The two were at it again when the Steve Kerr-led squad squared off against the Phoenix Suns. Much like the other games the notable referee officiated in, it did not end well for the Point God.

Chris Paul seems to have had enough of Scott Foster after he got ejected in the Suns game. The Warriors star finally unveiled the probable reason for their beef, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN.

“We had a situation years ago and it's personal … don't use a tech to get your point across,” Paul said after they had narrowly lost to Kevin Durant's squad.

"It's personal." — Chris Paul on his issue with Scott Foster pic.twitter.com/iHDecyIW0f — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 23, 2023

Apparently, the two had an incident way back when Paul was still in the Clippers. The now Warriors guard outlined that it involved his son, father, Foster, and Doc Rivers. There is not much detail as to why this happened and how it transpired.

Despite only playing 17 minutes for the Warriors, Paul was still blazing. He notched six points and dropped six dimes to go along with a fantastic performance for Steve Kerr's starting lineup. Fans obviously wanted to see more of the Point God but it was just not his fate this time around.