The biggest question the Golden State Warriors had coming into the 2023-24 season was what the starting lineup would look like. After acquiring Chris Paul in a trade with the Washington Wizards, the Warriors tabled their starting lineup discussions until it actually matter. A preseason injury to Draymond Green made that decision easier, but with Green's return against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, Chris Paul will come off the bench for the Warriors for the first time in his career as per Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Chris Paul will come off the bench tonight for the Warriors in Houston, per sources. It’ll be his first time as a reserve in his 19-year career. Started previous 1,365 games (regular season/playoffs). Draymond Green is starting in his return. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2023

Counting both the regular season and the playoffs, Chris Paul has never come off the bench in 1,365 games. This will be a first in his 19 year NBA career. That means the Warriors starting lineup should consist of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. It's not clear if that will be the lineup for the rest of the season, but it's probably a safe bet.

Chris Paul is entering his 19th season in the NBA and his first with the Warriors. The Phoenix Suns had traded him to the Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade and then the Wizards ultimately rerouted him to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole.

In two games so far for the Warriors, Paul had been averaging 12.0 points per game, 4.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists and 2.5 steals with splits of 33.3 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent shooting from the free throw line. He has yet to connect on a three point attempt his season.

Off the bench or not, the Warriors are hoping Paul can help them get back to championship level.