It is going to take a few weeks before Chris Paul is back at practice.

Problems continue to stack up for the Golden State Warriors, this time regarding future Hall of Fame point guard Chris Paul. After leaving last Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with a hand injury, it was revealed that Paul suffered a fractured left hand and would require surgery.

The 38-year-old underwent successful surgery on Monday to repair the second metacarpal fracture in his left hand, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon. Paul will now be sidelined and re-evaluated again in three weeks, about a week ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

This injury to Paul could not have come at a worse time for the Warriors. Already struggling to make up ground in the Western Conference, Golden State is now left thin in the backcourt. The good news is that rookie Brandin Podziemski has had a fantastic rookie season and will be able to help fill some of the minutes left behind by Paul alongside Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Regarding Paul's injury timeline and when the Warriors could expect him back out on the court, it is fair to say that he is going to be out at least a month. Set to be re-evaluated in three weeks means that the team will access Paul's hand and make sure there are no ongoing problems stemming from what the surgery addressed. From there, the veteran will likely be cleared to ramp up his activities, conditioning, and on-court work.

Now on the sidelines, Paul could become a player the Warriors are forced to look at regarding the trade market. The next few weeks are critical to Golden State's season and chances of competing for a title, their ultimate goal entering the season. Given his contract, Paul could wind up being the financial piece of the puzzle the Warriors need at the trade deadline in order to make a big move.

Making $30 million this season and set to enter the offseason with a non-guaranteed clause in his contract, Paul gives any team he is on the chance to instantly free up a massive chunk of cap space. This could be viewed as valuable by numerous teams ahead of the trade deadline.

The Warriors will provide further details on Chris Paul's status and return to basketball activities upon re-evaluation in three weeks.