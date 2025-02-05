Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green understands the trade buzz surrounding him. Although he's been with the franchise for 12 years, anything can happen. After all, the Warriors are 100% discussing a Green trade as of writing this. Still, the forward understands the ramifications of this time of year and explained more on his show.

“We know what we signed up for,” Green said. “Every single one of us in that locker room knows what we signed up for playing this game, and being a part of this business. So I don’t think anybody walks around….

“The reality is, if they calling for LeBron James, everybody in that locker room except Steph Curry should shut up and know that you could be traded. So if they’re calling superstars there’s not a thing anyone in that locker room could say outside of #30.”

There are technically two players in the league that are untouchable. James, and Bradley Beal. Both players have a no-trade clause and have the ultimate authority in any deal. However, even franchise players can be moved. For example, the Dallas Mavericks shockingly traded away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis.

Anything can happen in the NBA, and Green understands that wholeheartedly.

Draymond Green is honest about the Warriors discussing trades

Luckily for Draymond, he has one thing that he has going for him. Between his age, injuries, his contract, and overall decline, he’s not wanted as much as he would’ve been years earlier. However, there's an interesting caveat within this story. Green has connections to Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

Both are Michigan State alumni, with Ishbia winning the Spartans 2000 NCAA championship. After all, that Michigan State connection could land Green with the Suns. Still, there are plenty of options for Green to go to. However, it's all in the Warriors court.

As Green said, if you're anyone not named Stephen Curry, than it's fair game. With a 25-24 record, Warriors owner Joe Lacob is not happy. He knows that a move needs to happen fast if they want to compete for an NBA championship. Unfortunately for Green, it might come at his expense.

Even with that, he understands the name of the game. The NBA is a business, and loyalty is tested between player and organization. Green has given his everything to the Warriors. If he were to be traded, it would be the end of an era. If he wasn't, his time would continue.

Either way, Green knows about the unknown.