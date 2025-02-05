There is plenty of buzz around a lot of the NBA' stars at this trade deadline after the mind-blowing Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade. Many teams around the NBA are trying to gear up before the deadline as they finalize their rosters for the home stretch of the season. The Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns are two teams that have been involved in talks and rumors leading up to Thursday's deadline.

The Warriors are interested in swinging a deal to pair Kevin Durant up with Stephen Curry again in what would be a shocking trade, but it would take a lot for Golden State to get the Suns on board.

The player that the Suns would want in return is what makes the hypothetical deal even more intriguing. Draymond Green and Suns owner Mat Ishbia both went to college at Michigan State, which has made the longtime Warriors forward an attractive target in Phoenix according to Sam Amick, David Aldridge and Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

“League sources say four-time All-Star forward Draymond Green, who has an established relationship with fellow Michigan State alum and Suns owner Mat Ishbia, is among the Warriors players Phoenix is known to covet,” the trio wrote.

Reuniting Durant and Curry would be a massive move that would catapult the Warriors back into contention in the Western Conference if the two aging stars could stay healthy.

This hypothetical deal would also clear up room for Jimmy Butler to make his way to Phoenix, where he clearly wants to go after requesting a trade from and being suspended by the Miami Heat. A Suns team led by Devin Booker with Green and Butler complementing him would have a much more defensive identity than it does with Durant, and Booker would have to carry a massive burden offensively.

The Warriors trading Green would be just as shocking as it was when they let Klay Thompson walk to Dallas this offseason as a free agent. For a while, it looked like Curry, Thompson and Green would play together with the Warriors forever. Now, Curry may be the last man standing from that core if Green is dealt within the coming days.