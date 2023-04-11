Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green likes the matchup with the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors play the Kings in the first round of the NBA Playoffs and are considerable betting favorites despite being the No. 6 seed.

A big part of that is not only because Golden State are the defending champions with a number of proven winners in Green, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but also Sacramento’s lack of playoff experience.

This will be the Kings’ first appearance in the postseason since 2006 and while they have an exciting, young team, it’s also a team with little to no experience in the postseason.

And while he sees the Warriors taking the series, Green also believes getting wins early on the board will be key.

“It’s going to be a tough matchup, but of course, I got the Dubs taking this one,” he said on his podcast The Draymond Green Show. “… You want to try and get these games done as fast as you can. I would love to get it done in four, maybe five. Very hard to do.

“… [Sacramento] is a young team that doesn’t have much playoff experience. You want to try to pounce on that right away. You don’t wanna let them get hope, start getting more hope and experience. You want to instill doubt right away as much as you can. That has to be our goal going in. That will be our goal. I have no doubt we can get that done.”

Game 1 takes place April 15 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento and ticket prices are unsurprisingly high.